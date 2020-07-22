U.S. Stocks Seeing Modest Strength Following Upbeat Home Sales Data

(RTTNews) - Stocks are seeing modest strength in morning trading on Wednesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The major averages have all edged higher, although buying interest remains somewhat subdued.

Currently, the major averages are off their highs but still hovering above the unchanged line. The Dow is up 60.99 points or 0.2 percent at 26,901.39, the Nasdaq is up 26.76 points or 0.3 percent at 10,707.13 and the S&P 500 is up 6.51 points or 0.2 percent at 3,263.81.

The modest strength on Wall Street comes as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

NAR said existing home sales spiked by 20.7 percent to an annual rate of 4.72 million in June after plunging by 9.7 percent to a rate of 3.91 million in May. Economists had expected sales to skyrocket by about 24.5 percent.

"The sales recovery is strong, as buyers were eager to purchase homes and properties that they had been eyeing during the shutdown," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

He added, "This revitalization looks to be sustainable for many months ahead as long as mortgage rates remain low and job gains continue."

The unrelenting economic optimism has overshadowed concerns about the coronavirus even though President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the pandemic "will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better."

With new cases spiking, the U.S. government placed an initial order for 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) for $1.95 billion and can acquire up to 500 million additional doses.

Housing stocks have moved sharply higher following the release of the existing home sales data, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 2.5 percent to its best intraday level in over four months.

Significant strength has also emerged among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid a notable increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for August delivery climbing $13.30 to $1,857.20 an ounce.

On the other hand, energy stocks are giving back ground after skyrocketing in the previous session. The pullback comes as crude for September delivery is falling $0.44 to $41.48 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 1.9 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 1.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.2 percent.

Banking stocks have also moved back to the downside following the rally seen on Tuesday, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 1.3 percent.

In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved lower on Wednesday, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2.3 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher, extending the modest upward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2 basis points at 0.587 percent.

