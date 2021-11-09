U.S. Stocks Seeing Continued Weakness Following Early Pullback

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen early in the session, stocks are seeing continued weakness in mid-day trading on Tuesday. The major averages are giving back ground after ending Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, stuck in negative territory. The Dow is down 210.12 points or 0.6 percent at 36,222.10, the Nasdaq is down 80.83 points or 0.5 percent at 15,901.53 and the S&P 500 is down 21.97 points or 0.5 percent at 4,679.73.

The pullback on Wall Street may partly reflect profit taking, as traders cash in on some of the recent strength in the markets.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are moving lower after closing higher for eleven and eight consecutive sessions, respectively.

Largely upbeat quarterly results contributed to the recent strength on Wall Street, although traders may be looking for the next catalyst as the earnings season starts to wind down.

Economic news may begin to attract increased attention, as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start to begin raising interest rates.

The Fed has announced plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases but signaled that it will not be in a hurry to raise rates.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.6 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected another 0.5 percent increase.

Core producer prices, which exclude prices for food, energy, and trade services, rose by 0.4 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices in October were up by 8.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed the annual rate of growth in core producer prices accelerated to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent.

Sector News

After moving sharply higher in the previous session following passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, steel stocks have shown a significant pullback.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Steel Index is currently down by 2.2 percent after jumping by 2.6 percent on Monday.

Oil service stocks have also shown a notable move back to the downside, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index slumping by 2.2 percent.

The pullback by oil service stocks comes despite an increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for December delivery is climbing $0.66 to $82.59 a barrel.

Natural gas, brokerage and biotechnology stocks are also seeing considerable weakness in mid-day trading, while retail and housing stocks have moved to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index crept up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved lower over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher following the pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 7.5 basis points at 1.422 percent.

