U.S. Stocks See Further Upside On Progress In U.S.-China Trade Talks

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an initial move to the downside, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the S&P 500 moving within striking distance of a new record high.

Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 189.72 points or 0.7 percent at 26,995.25, the Nasdaq is up 54.82 points or 0.7 percent at 8,240.61 and the S&P 500 is up 14.24 points or 0.5 percent at 3,024.53.

Stocks saw further upside after a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The statement was released by the USTR following a phone call between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

"They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement," the USTR said. "Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future."

The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of earnings.

Shares of Intel (INTC) have moved sharply higher after the semiconductor giant released its third quarter results, spiking by 7.5 percent to a six-month high.

Intel reported better than expected quarterly results, raised its full-year revenue guidance, and added $20 billion to its stock repurchase program.

Credit card giant Visa (V) is also posting a notable gain after reporting third quarter results that beat estimates and increasing its quarterly dividend by 20 percent.

Meanwhile, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have climbed well off their lows of the session but currently remain in the red.

The drop by Amazon comes after the online retail giant reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings and provided a disappointing forecast for holiday sales.

On the U.S. economic front, revised data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment improved by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of October.

The report said the consumer sentiment index for October was downwardly revised to 95.5 from the preliminary reading of 96.0. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.

Despite the downward revision, the consumer sentiment index for October was still up from the final September reading of 93.2.

"Sentiment was insignificantly below the mid month level, with the small loss spread over most components of the Index," said Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin.

He added, "The overall level of consumer confidence has remained quite favorable and largely unchanged during the past few years."

Sector News

Steel stocks have moved sharply higher amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index surging up by 2.1 percent to its best intraday level in over a month.

A positive reaction to the earnings news from Intel is also contributing to considerable strength among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Transportation stocks have also shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Dow Jones Transportation Average up by 1.6 percent.

Oil, computer hardware, and banking stocks are also seeing notable strength, while interest rate-sensitive utilities and commercial real estate stocks are bucking the uptrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, European markets also moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure amid renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.8 basis points at 1.814 percent.

