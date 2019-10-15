U.S. Stocks Remain Sharply Higher In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading on Tuesday. The major averages are extending the strong upward move seen in the latter half of last week.

In recent trading, the major averages have pulled back off their best levels, but they remain sharply higher. The Dow is up 260.04 points or 1 percent at 27,047.40, the Nasdaq is up 98.54 points or 1.2 percent at 8,147.19 and the S&P 500 is up 33.25 points or 1.1 percent at 2,999.40.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight has shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest.

Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has helped lead the advance on Wall Street after reporting third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) have also soared after the health insurer reported better than expected third quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates, while Goldman Sachs (GS) has moved to the downside after reporting earnings that missed expectations.

Financial stocks continue to see considerable strength following the upbeat earnings news from JPMorgan and Citigroup, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index surging up by 2.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Significant strength also remains visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent jump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The rally has lifted the index to a new record intraday high.

Healthcare, oil service and biotechnology stocks are also seeing notable strength in mid-day trading, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Meanwhile, gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the uptrend, moving lower along with the price of the precious metal.

With gold for December delivery sliding $11.50 to $1,486.10 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is down by 1.6 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index soared by 1.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.6 percent.

European stocks also moved mostly higher on the day, with the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index surging up by 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the uptrend and closed just below the unchanged.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 1.748 percent.

