U.S. Stocks Remain Mostly Positive In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved higher over the course of morning trading on Wednesday and currently remain in positive territory. The major averages are adding to the strong gains posted in the previous session, further offsetting the preceding the three-day losing streak.

Currently, the major averages are off their best level of the day but still firmly positive. The Dow is up 199.70 points or 0.6 percent at 35,692.40, the Nasdaq is up 67.83 points or 0.4 percent at 15,408.91 and the S&P 500 is up 27.81 points or 0.6 percent at 4,677.04.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street may partly have reflected a positive reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including a report from the Conference Board showing consumer confidence improved by much more than expected in the month of December.

The report showed the consumer confidence index climbed to 115.8 in December from an upwardly revised 111.9 in November.

Economists had been expecting the consumer confidence index to inch up to 110.7 from the 109.5 originally reported for the previous month.

Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, noted concerns about both inflation and Covid-10 declined despite reports of continued price increases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

A slew of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, personal income and spending, and new home sales.

Traders will be looking to get a head start on the Christmas weekend but are still likely to keep an eye on the data for clues about the economic outlook.

Sector News

Housing stocks continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading, resulting in a 1.7 percent gain by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

The strength among housing starts comes after the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales climbed to a ten-month high in November.

NAR said existing home sales jumped 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 6.46 million in November after climbing by 0.8 percent to a rate of 6.34 million in October.

Airline stocks are also extending the rally seen in the previous session, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index climbing by 1.5 percent after soaring by 5.3 percent on Tuesday.

Pharmaceutical, energy and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have regained ground after moving lower over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.7 basis points at 1.460 percent.

