U.S. Stocks Remain Mostly Negative In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remain mostly negative in mid-day trading on Monday. With the drop in the day, the major averages are extending the sharp pullback seen last week.

Currently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is posting a relatively modest loss, down 30.73 points or 0.3 percent at 9,558.07. The Dow is down 311.97 points or 1.2 percent at 25,293.57 and the S&P 500 is down 27.35 points or 0.9 percent at 3,013.96.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market.

Data compiled by the New York Times also showed a recent increase in coronavirus cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Texas and North Carolina also reported a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Saturday, adding to worries that businesses reopening may drive a second wave.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the state has received 25,000 complaints about businesses violating reopening guidelines and threatened to take liquor licenses away from bars and restaurants that break the rules.

However, the negative sentiment was partly offset by a report from the New York Federal Reserve showing manufacturing activity in New York steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index spiked to negative 0.2 in June from negative 48.5 in April. A negative reading indicates a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.

The jump by the index far exceeded the estimates of economists, who had expected the index to surge up to negative 27.5.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of two days of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Sector News

Energy stocks are seeing considerable weakness on the day, largely offsetting the rebound seen in the previous session. The weakness in the sector comes as the price of crude oil for July delivery has climbed well off its lows but is currently down $0.14 at $36.12 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 3.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 2.8 percent.

Significant weakness is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Networking and telecom stocks are also seeing substantial weakness, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index and the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index down by 2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Banking, computer hardware, and transportation stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside on the day, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 3.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2.2 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see modest weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.8 basis points at 0.681 percent.

