U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive After Initial Jump

(RTTNews) - Stocks gave back ground after gapping open sharply higher but continue to see significant strength in mid-day trading on Tuesday. Early in the session, the major averages reached their best intraday levels in nearly a month.

Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still posting strong gains. The Dow is up 638.29 points or 2.8 percent at 23,318.28, the Nasdaq is up 123.76 points or 1.6 percent at 8,037.00 and the S&P 500 is up 61.51 points or 2.3 percent at 2,725.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street comes amid recent signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York, the epicenter of the global pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the number of new coronavirus deaths in the state has been "effectively flat" over the past two days.

With death and hospitalization rates starting to stabilize, Cuomo said New York is seeing a "possible flattening of the curve" but cautioned that people need to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent a reversal of the trend.

President Donald Trump also expressed optimism during the daily White House coronavirus briefing on Monday, saying, "There's tremendous light at the end of the tunnel."

Trump noted ten potential coronavirus treatments are currently in active trials, with some "looking incredibly successful."

Expectations of more central bank and government stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic also generated some early buying interest.

After declaring a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures, the Japanese government is expected to approve a coronavirus stimulus package totaling 108 trillion yen, or equal to 20 percent of Japan's GDP.

Singapore also announced an additional stimulus package worth $3.6 billion in an effort to save jobs and protect the livelihoods of people amid the spread of coronavirus.

Sector News

Energy stocks are seeing substantial strength on the day even though the price of crude oil is only modestly higher following the steep drop seen on Monday. Crude for May delivery is currently inching up $0.06 to $26.14 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 6 percent, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 5.9 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 5.1 percent.

Significant strength is also visible among housing stocks, which are seeing further upside after turning in some of the market's best performances in the previous session. After soaring by 11.4 percent on Monday, the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index is up by 6.3 percent.

Banking stocks are also extending the strong upward move seen on Monday, with the KBW Bank Index surging up by 5.5 percent.

Chemical, commercial real estate and steel stocks are also seeing considerable strength amid another day of broad based buying interest.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index shot up by 2.1 percent.

The major European markets also showed another substantial move to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index spiked by 2.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the notable drop seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 10.4 basis points at 0.780 percent.

