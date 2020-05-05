U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive After Early Rally

(RTTNews) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks remain firmly positive in mid-day trading on Tuesday. With the upward move, the major averages are extending the rebound seen over the course of the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 402.66 points or 1.7 percent at 24,152.42, the Nasdaq is up 179.22 points or 2.1 percent at 8,889.94 and the S&P 500 is up 52.94 points or 1.9 percent at 2,895.68.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the way to the upside once again, benefiting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude for June delivery has spiked $3.86 to $24.25 a barrel amid optimism about a rebound in demand as economies around the world begin to reopen.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 3.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 2.6 percent.

Substantial strength also remains visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.9 percent spike the by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Networking, healthcare and housing stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in the month of April.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index tumbled to 41.8 in April from 52.5 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in service sector activity.

The non-manufacturing index slumped to its lowest level since hitting 40.1 in March of 2009 but still came in above economist estimates for a reading of 36.8.

However, note from economists at Oxford Economics pointed out the index would have fallen even further were it not for a record rise in the supplier deliveries index caused by supply chain disruptions.

In overseas trading, several of the major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region remained closed for holidays, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index surged up by 1.6 percent.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index soared by 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure after ending the previous session nearly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.2 basis points at 0.659 percent.

