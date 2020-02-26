U.S. Stocks Regain Ground Following Recent Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - After closing lower for four consecutive sessions, stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have climbed firmly into positive territory, although they have only partly offset the sell-off seen early this week.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 393.01 points or 1.5 percent at 27,474.37, the Nasdaq is up 159.08 points or 1.8 percent at 9,124.70 and the S&P 500 is up 45.04 points or 1.4 percent at 3,173.25.

Traders have once again gone bargain hunting following the failed attempt on Tuesday, which saw stocks experience another sell-off following an early uptick.

Yesterday's steep drop saw the Dow slump to its lowest closing level in nearly four months, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 tumbled to their lowest closing levels in nearly two months and three months, respectively.

The markets seemed due for a correction after continually climbing to new record highs in recent months, but some traders may feel the sell-off in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak has been overdone.

Nonetheless, lingering concerns about the outbreak escalating into a pandemic that substantially slows global economic growth may keep buying interest somewhat subdued.

The Trump administration has sought to downplay concerns about the coronavirus, with President Donald Trump accusing the media of exaggerating the situation in order to panic the markets.

Trump said in a post on Twitter this morning that he will be holding a press conference on the coronavirus with CDC representatives and others at 6 pm ET.

Adding to the positive sentiment on Wall Street, the Commerce Department released a report showing new home sales jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in the month of January.

The report said new home sales spiked by 7.9 percent to an annual rate of 764,000 in January after jumping by 2.3 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 708,000 in December.

Economists had expected new home sales to surge up by 2.3 percent to an annual rate of 710,000 from the 694,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected increase, new home sales reached their highest annual rate since hitting 778,000 in July of 2007.

Software stocks have shown a significant rebound, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index surging up by 2.5 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in a month.

Considerable strength has also emerged among chemical stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent jump by the S&P Chemical Sector Index. The index is bouncing off a more than four-month closing low.

Tobacco, semiconductor, retail and computer hardware stocks are also seeing notable strength, while some weakness is visible among housing stocks.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is posting a steep loss after the luxury home builder reported fiscal first quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both slid by 0.8 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index tumbled by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed after coming under pressure earlier in the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving sharply higher over the past few sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.5 basis points at 1.355 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.