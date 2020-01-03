U.S. Stocks Regain Ground But Remain Mostly Negative

(RTTNews) - After gapping open sharply lower, stocks have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly in negative territory in mid-day trading on Friday. The major averages are pulling back off yesterday's record closing highs.

In recent trading, the major averages have reached new recovery highs but remain in the red. The Dow is down 159.33 points or 0.6 percent at 28,709.47, the Nasdaq is down 36.57 points or 0.4 percent at 9,055.62 and the S&P 500 is down 12.91 points or 0.4 percent at 3,244.94.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement that it had killed the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Forces in an airstrike on the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

The Pentagon claims Soleimani was behind the recent attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said the "strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans."

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be "revenge" for Soleimani's death, while President Donald Trump cryptically tweeted, "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

Adding to the negative sentiment on Wall Street, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate in the month of December.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index slid to 47.2 in December from 48.1 in November, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity.

The modest decrease came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the manufacturing index to inch up to 49.0.

With the unexpected drop, the index pointed to the fastest rate of contraction in manufacturing activity since June of 2009.

Sector News

Computer hardware stocks continue to see considerable weakness in mid-day trading with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index slumping by 1.5 percent after ending the previous session at a record closing high.

Significant weakness also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent loss being posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Banking, chemical, steel and transportation stocks are also seeing notable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Meanwhile, natural gas stocks are bucking the downtrend, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index climbing by 1.2 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.3 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved significantly higher due to their appeal as a safe haven. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.9 basis points at 1.813 percent.

