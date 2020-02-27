U.S. Stocks Regain Ground But Remain Firmly Negative

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks have regained some ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly in negative territory.

Currently, the Dow is down 430.99 points or 1.6 percent at 26,526.60 after plunging by more than 950 points to a nearly five-month intraday low. The Nasdaq is down 169.03 points or 1.9 percent at 8,811.74 and the S&P 500 is down 42.93 points or 1.4 percent at 3,073.46.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving the sell-off seen over the past few days.

Adding to the concerns, the CDC has confirmed a coronavirus infection in an American who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with the disease.

The CDC said the patient's exposure is currently unknown and could be the first instance of community spread of the virus in the U.S.

Microsoft (MSFT) also warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak.

The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.

In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs predicted U.S. companies will generate zero earnings growth in 2020 as a result of the outbreak.

President Donald Trump sought to downplay concerns about the coronavirus in a press conference on Wednesday, although critics have accused the president of failing to grasp the severity of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off today's slew of U.S. economic data, including reports showing a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.

Sector News

Gold stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.8 percent. The index is pulling back further off the more than three-year closing high set on Monday.

The weakness among gold stocks comes despite an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is rising $1.90 to $1,645 an ounce.

Significant weakness also remains visible among energy stocks, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index climbing well off their worst levels but still down by 2.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

A continued sell-off by the price of crude oil is weighing on the energy sector, as crude for April delivery is slumping $1.35 to $47.38 a barrel.

Semiconductor, telecom, and commercial real estate stocks also continue to see notable weakness, helping keep the major averages firmly in the red.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved sharply lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 3.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 3.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 1.302 percent.

