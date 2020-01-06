U.S. Stocks Regain Ground After Seeing Initial Weakness

(RTTNews) - Stocks fell sharply at the start of trading on Monday, extending the notable pullback seen in the previous session. Selling pressure was waned since then, however, allowing the major averages to climb well off their early lows.

Currently, the major averages remain in negative territory. The Dow is down 128.44 points or 0.5 percent at 28,506.44, the Nasdaq is down 9.46 points or 0.1 percent at 9,011.31 and the S&P 500 is down 5.40 points or 0.2 percent at 3,229.45.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as rising geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on the markets after contributing to the pullback off record highs seen in the previous session.

Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

With Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowing "severe revenge" against the U.S., President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate against any attacks on Americans or American assets.

Trump said the U.S. has targeted 52 Iranian sites to strike if Tehran launches an attack, with the number representing the 52 American hostages held during the Iran hostage crisis.

Meanwhile, Trump also threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Iraq after its parliament passed a resolution calling on U.S. forces to leave the country.

"If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever," Trump told reporters on Sunday. "It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."

Nonetheless, overall trading activity has remained somewhat subdued as traders continue to settle back in following the recent holidays.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also be keeping traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Transportation stocks have shown a significant move to the downside in morning trading, dragging the Dow Jones Transportation Average down by 1.3 percent.

Semiconductor and financial stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while oil stocks are moving higher along with the price of the precious metal.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day but have climbed off their worst levels. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 1.785 percent.

