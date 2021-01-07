U.S. Stocks Rallying To New Record Intraday Highs

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, driving the major averages to new record intraday highs. The rally on the day comes on the heels of the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

The major averages have seen further upside in recent trading, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow is up 344.48 points or 1.1 percent at 31,173.88, the Nasdaq is up 278.27 points or 2.2 percent at 13,019.07 and the S&P 500 is up 57.89 points or 1.5 percent at 3,806.03.

The strength on Wall Street comes as U.S. lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory after the process was delayed by several hours as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

After the Capitol building was finally secured, several Republican lawmakers abandoned plans to object to the certification of results from a number of states, although GOP opposition still led to a drawn out process.

Trump said in a statement following the vote that there would be an "orderly transition" of power to Biden but continued his fraudulent claims of widespread voter fraud that helped spark the riot at the Capitol.

The certification of Biden's victory along with Democratic victories in Georgia's Senate runoff elections will give Democrats control of the House, Senate and the White House.

Traders seem optimistic a Democratic-controlled government will lead to additional stimulus, but with the narrow margin in the Senate preventing major tax hikes or other policies that negatively affect big business.

Buying interest may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the Labor Department unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 2nd.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 787,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 790,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 800,000 from the 787,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing service sector activity in the U.S. unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in the month of December.

The ISM said its services PMI rose to 57.2 in December from 55.9 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 54.6.

"The composite index indicated growth for the seventh consecutive month after a two-month contraction in April and May," said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

Nieves said respondents' comments about business conditions and the economy were mixed but noted most are "cautiously optimistic about business conditions with the recent approval and impending distribution of vaccines."

Banking stocks are extending the rally seen in the previous session, driving the KBW Bank Index up by 3.7 percent to its best intraday level in well over ten months.

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is posting a standout gain after Banc of America Securities upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.

Considerable strength has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3 percent jump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

Nvidia (NVDA) has helped lead the sector higher after Citi added the graphics chipmaker's stock to its Catalyst Watch list.

Energy stocks are also seeing significant strength amid uptick by the price of crude oil, moving notably higher along with biotechnology, software and computer hardware stocks.

Meanwhile, gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the uptrend, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index falling by 1.4 percent.

The weakness in the gold sector comes despite a modest rebound by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery is rising $3.60 to $1,912.20 an ounce following a steep drop on Wednesday.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is climbing 4.1 basis points to a nearly ten-month high of 1.083 percent.

