U.S. Stocks Rally Despite Economic Collapse

(RTTNews) - With traders shrugging off a report showing a sharp contraction in U.S. economic activity, stocks have moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all surged into positive territory after ending the previous session in the red.

Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 457.41 points or 1.9 percent at 24,558.96, the Nasdaq is up 250.41 points or 2.9 percent at 8,858.14 and the S&P 500 is up 64.58 points or 2.3 percent at 2,927.97.

The rally on Wall Street comes as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir has overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said U.S. real gross domestic product decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Traders have largely shrugged off the GDP data as old news, with the remdesivir news generating considerable optimism.

The positive reaction to the remdesivir comes even though health experts have indicated testing is far more important to reopening the economy than treatment.

Stocks are also moving higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although the central bank could provide additional guidance regarding how long it plans to keep rates at their current levels.

Some economists have also suggested the Fed could take steps toward yield curve control, announcing targeted asset purchases as part of an effort to pin down longer-term yields.

Steel stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 6.4 percent. With the spike, the index has reached its best intraday level in well over a month.

Considerable strength is also visible among energy stocks, which are moving higher along with the price of crude oil. Crude for June delivery is jumping $3.25 to $15.59 a barrel.

Computer hardware, housing and banking stocks are also seeing significant strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.1 percent.

The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has surged up by 2.5 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 2.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement this afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 0.589 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.