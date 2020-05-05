U.S. Stocks Pull Back Off Best Levels But Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, extending the rebound seen over the course of the previous session. With the upward move, the major averages further offset the pullback seen late last week.

The major averages pulled back sharply going into the close but still ended the day in positive territory. The Dow rose 133.33 points or 0.6 percent to 23,883.09, the Nasdaq jumped 98.41 points or 1.1 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 climbed 25.70 points or 0.9 percent to 2,868.44.

Healthcare stocks showed a significant move to the upside during the trading day, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index up by 2.2 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.

Pharmaceutical, semiconductor and software stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while weakness emerged among tobacco, oil service and banking stocks.

The late-day pullback by stocks has been attributed to Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida telling CNBC that the economy may need more fiscal and monetary support.

On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in the month of April.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index tumbled to 41.8 in April from 52.5 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in service sector activity.

The non-manufacturing index slumped to its lowest level since hitting 40.1 in March of 2009 but still came in above economist estimates for a reading of 36.8.

However, note from economists at Oxford Economics pointed out the index would have fallen even further were it not for a record rise in the supplier deliveries index caused by supply chain disruptions.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, several of the major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region remained closed for holidays, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index surged up by 1.6 percent.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index soared by 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries moved modestly after ending the previous session nearly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2 basis points to 0.657 percent.

Looking Ahead

ADP's report on private sector employment may attract some attention on Wednesday ahead of the release of the more closely watched Labor Department jobs report on Friday.

