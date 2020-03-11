U.S. Stocks Partly Offsetting Yesterday's Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply lower in morning trading on Wednesday, partly offsetting the strong gains posted in the previous session. The major averages have also shown steep drops, extending the substantial volatility seen in recent sessions.

Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is down 955.66 points or 3.8 percent at 24,062.50, the Nasdaq is down 249.74 points or 3 percent at 8,094.52 and the S&P 500 is down 98.71 points or 3.4 percent at 2,783.52.

The pullback on Wall Street comes as traders look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Johns Hopkins also said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 1,000 from just over 100 a week ago.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

President Donald Trump briefed Senate Republicans on his proposed economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus on Tuesday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to specify the dollar amount for the package but confirmed that Trump prefers it include a payroll tax "holiday" through the end of this year.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in consumer prices in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in February, matching the uptick seen in January. Economists had expected prices to come in unchanged.

Consumer prices edged higher as higher prices for food and shelter more than offset a steep drop in energy prices.

The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.

Energy stocks have shown a substantial move back to the downside, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index plunging by 6.3 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. The NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has also plummeted by 4.5 percent.

The weakness in the sector comes as the price of crude oil for April delivery is sliding $0.72 to $33.64 a barrel after spiking $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel on Tuesday.

Significant weakness has also emerged among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 4.4 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Steel, commercial real estate and banking stocks have also come under considerable selling pressure, moving sharply lower along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.7 basis points at 0.711 point.

