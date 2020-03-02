U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Markets Grapple With Coronavirus Uncertainty

U.S. stocks are gaining ground as markets struggle to come to grips with the coronavirus turmoil that blasted equities worldwide last week.

Up over 600 points in premarket trading early, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell over 300 points, only to claw back into positive territory around 9 a.m. on the East Coast. The Dow was up 236 points, or 0.9%, as the market opened.

The Dow industrials fell 10% in February, the worst month since the 2009 recession.

Stocks around the world advanced. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.1% in London and the Nikkei 225 closed 1% higher in Tokyo, but the Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.7% lower.

After European stock markets had closed on Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was willing to act as appropriate to help the U.S. economy.

In addition, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country’s central bank would “provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases.”

Over the weekend, data was released showing the Chinese economy’s deep downturn in February. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index tumbled to 35.7 while China’s non-manufacturing PMI sank to a record low of 29.6. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The coronavirus has continued to spread, claiming its first two fatalities in the United States as cases reached 89,074 worldwide.

