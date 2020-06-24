US Markets
DELL

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Yiren Digital, Renewable Energy, Carnival Corp

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday, a day after Nasdaq hit another closing high, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a rise in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states. .N

At 08:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.79% at 25,815. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.67% at 3,097.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.31% at 10,164.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.N>, up 14.8% ** Civeo Corp <CVEO.N>, up 14.3% ** Gfl Environmental Inc <GFL.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Rexford Industrial Realty <REXR.N>, down 33.4% ** Green Dot Corp <GDOT.N>, down 26.6% ** Yiren Digitl Ltd <YRD.N>, down 13.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Professional Diversity Network, Inc. <IPDN.O>, up 190.1% ** Yunhong Cti Ltd <CTIB.O>, up 108.9% ** Daseke Inc <DSKEW.O>, up 92.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Castor Maritime Inc <CTRM.O>, down 43.7% ** Strata Skin Sciences Inc <SSKN.O>, down 31.8% ** Prophase Labs Inc <PRPH.O>, down 28.7% ** Peloton PTON.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc sees good run with treadmill sales, sets Street high PT ** Renewable Energy REGI.O: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q2 forecast ** Xp Inc XP.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls as Credit Suisse cuts to underperform ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen upgrades on higher market share, strong online presence ** Professional Diversity Network IPDN.O: up 190.1% premarket BUZZ-Doubles as trading resumes after 6 months ** Editas Medicine EDIT.O: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock offering ** Yiren Digital YRD.N: down 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on dismal Q1 results ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 22.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as IBM offers help for COVID-19 vaccine program ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Oil & gas cos: Down on rising stocks, worries of fresh virus wave ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as S&P cuts credit rating to junk status ** Tetraphase TTPH.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as La Jolla emerges as top bidder in three-way struggle

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELL CVEO REXR GDOT YRD IPDN CTIB DSKEW CTRM SSKN PRPH PTON REGI XP DKS EDIT IBIO CVX CCL TTPH NDX DSKE

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular