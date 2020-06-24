U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Yiren Digital, Renewable Energy, Carnival Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday, a day after Nasdaq hit another closing high, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a rise in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states. .N

At 08:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.79% at 25,815. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.67% at 3,097.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.31% at 10,164.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.N>, up 14.8% ** Civeo Corp <CVEO.N>, up 14.3% ** Gfl Environmental Inc <GFL.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Rexford Industrial Realty <REXR.N>, down 33.4% ** Green Dot Corp <GDOT.N>, down 26.6% ** Yiren Digitl Ltd <YRD.N>, down 13.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Professional Diversity Network, Inc. <IPDN.O>, up 190.1% ** Yunhong Cti Ltd <CTIB.O>, up 108.9% ** Daseke Inc <DSKEW.O>, up 92.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Castor Maritime Inc <CTRM.O>, down 43.7% ** Strata Skin Sciences Inc <SSKN.O>, down 31.8% ** Prophase Labs Inc <PRPH.O>, down 28.7% ** Peloton PTON.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-KeyBanc sees good run with treadmill sales, sets Street high PT ** Renewable Energy REGI.O: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q2 forecast ** Xp Inc XP.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls as Credit Suisse cuts to underperform ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen upgrades on higher market share, strong online presence ** Professional Diversity Network IPDN.O: up 190.1% premarket BUZZ-Doubles as trading resumes after 6 months ** Editas Medicine EDIT.O: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock offering ** Yiren Digital YRD.N: down 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on dismal Q1 results ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 22.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as IBM offers help for COVID-19 vaccine program ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Oil & gas cos: Down on rising stocks, worries of fresh virus wave ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as S&P cuts credit rating to junk status ** Tetraphase TTPH.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as La Jolla emerges as top bidder in three-way struggle

