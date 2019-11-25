U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tiffany, Tesla, Ebay, Kirkland Lake Gold, TD Ameritrade

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Apple Inc and semiconductor stocks powered the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Monday, after a report signaled that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of mega deals. .N

At 10:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.51% at 28,016.56. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.65% at 3,130.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.19% at 8,621.391. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, up 6.2% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, up 5.6% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The J.M. Smucker Co <SJM.N>, down 2.7% ** DISH Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 2.5% ** Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O>, down 2.1% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Credit Suisse AG <DGAZ.N>, up 12.1% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc <SLCA.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, down 28.5% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd <KL.N>, down 15% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 14% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Janone Inc <JAN.O>, up 114.5% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 83.9% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 47.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co <LJPC.O>, down 54.9% ** Kazia Therapeutics Limited <KZIA.O>, down 20.9% ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 20.6% ** The Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 22.4% BUZZ-'Mission accomplished': Shares surge on Novartis' takeover

BUZZ-Street View: Bullish on gene silencing as Novartis to buy Medicines Co

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Slides after losing London operating license ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: up 17.8% BUZZ-Surges on FDA approval of neurological disorder treatment ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 6.2% BUZZ- Gains after agreeing to LVMH's higher offer ** TD Ameritrade AMTD.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Shares gain as bigger rival Charles Schwab to buy company ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises after Musk indicates in tweet that Cybertruck gets 200,000 orders

** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray initiates coverage with "overweight"

** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 47.3% BUZZ-Jumps on rejecting all-cash buyout proposal

** Niu Technologies NIU.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 15.0% BUZZ-Falls on offer to acquire Detour Gold

** Nvidia Corporation NVDA.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Gains as MS upgrades on improving gaming, datacenter growth prospects ** CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY.O: down 76.1% BUZZ-Plunges on discontinuing liver disease trials ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 49.2% BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines to approve opioid overdose therapy ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises as co to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 bln ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Turns bullish on Dick's Sporting Goods ahead of results Tuesday ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co LJPC.O: down 54.9%

BUZZ-Falls as iron overload treatment fails study, CEO leaves ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Sinks on pausing patient enrollment in trial ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on priority review for gene disorder drug ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Novartis deal with Medicines Co positive for Alnylam ** Enochian Biosciences Inc ENOB.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Up on deal for exclusive rights to hepatitis B treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.90%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.66%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.84%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.22%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.43%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.