U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, T-Mobile, Biohaven

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a surge in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.94% at 25,909.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.62% at 3,111.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.04% at 10,127.019. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, up 2.2% ** Ihs Markit Ltd <INFO.N>, up 1.7% ** Flir Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 1.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 7.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 7.4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 6.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, up 12.8% ** Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.N>, up 8.5% ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, up 7.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yiren Digitl Ltd <YRD.N>, down 14.1% ** Westeren Asset Mortgage Capital Corp <WMC.N>, down 9.9% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Professional Diversity Network Inc <IPDN.O>, up 143.4% ** Yunhong Cti Ltd <CTIB.O>, up 100.2% ** Biocardia Inc <BCDA.O>, up 23.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fuwei Films Holding <FFHL.O>, down 19.7% ** Biosig Technologies <BSGM.O>, down 18% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 11.1% ** Peloton PTON.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-KeyBanc sees good run with treadmill sales, sets Street high PT ** Renewable Energy REGI.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q2 forecast ** Xp Inc XP.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls as Credit Suisse cuts to underperform ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Cowen upgrades on higher market share, strong online presence ** Professional Diversity Network IPDN.O: up 143.4%

BUZZ-Doubles as trading resumes after 6 months ** Editas Medicine EDIT.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock offering ** Yiren Digital YRD.N: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Drops on dismal Q1 results ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as IBM offers help for COVID-19 vaccine program ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Oil & gas cos: Down on rising stocks, worries of fresh virus wave ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles as S&P cuts credit rating to junk status ** Tetraphase TTPH.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises as La Jolla emerges as top bidder in three-way struggle ** Logitech LOGN.S: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades U.S.-listed shares to 'neutral' on valuation ** Biohaven BHVN.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Down after OCD treatment fails to meet study goal ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing SoftBank share sale ** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results top estimate ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Falls as U.S. agency probes touchscreen failures in 63,000 Model S cars ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush sees revenue growth from stay-at-home customers, hikes PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.68%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.17%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.94%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.68%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.32%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.14%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.10%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.67%

