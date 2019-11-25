U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Cymabay, TD Ameritrade, Uber

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Monday, as a report that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce sparked a rally in Apple and semiconductor stocks, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of blockbuster deals. .N

At 12:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.46% at 28,005.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.63% at 3,129.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.18% at 8,620.687. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, up 6% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.OQ>, up 4.9% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The J. M. Smucker Co <SJM.N>, down 3.1% ** Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O>, down 3.1% ** DISH Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cs Vel 3X Inv Ng <DGAZ.N>, up 13.4% ** Dirxn Dil Bt Bul <LABU.N>, up 11.7% ** Mallinckrodt <MNK.N>, up 11.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd <KL.N>, down 16.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Janone Inc <JAN.O>, up 104.7% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 68.9% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 50.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co <LJPC.O>, down 50.7% ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd <KZIA.O>, down 16.2% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 15.5% ** The Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 22.2% BUZZ-'Mission accomplished': Shares surge on Novartis' takeover

BUZZ-Street View: Bullish on gene silencing as Novartis to buy Medicines Co

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Slides after losing London operating license ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: up 13.2% BUZZ-Surges on FDA approval of neurological disorder treatment ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 6% BUZZ- Gains after agreeing to LVMH's higher offer ** TD Ameritrade AMTD.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-TD Ameritrade rises as bigger rival Charles Schwab to buy it in $26 bln deal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises after Musk indicates in tweet that Cybertruck gets 200,000 orders

** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray initiates coverage with 'overweight'

** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 68.9% BUZZ-Jumps on rejecting all-cash buyout proposal

** Niu Technologies NIU.O: up 0.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 16.5% BUZZ-Falls on offer to acquire Detour Gold

** Nvidia Corporation NVDA.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Gains as MS upgrades on improving gaming, datacenter growth prospects ** CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY.O: down 76.2% BUZZ-Plunges on discontinuing liver disease trials ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 47.6% BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines to approve opioid overdose therapy ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises as co to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 bln ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Turns bullish on Dick's Sporting Goods ahead of results Tuesday ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co LJPC.O: down 50.7%

BUZZ-Falls as iron overload treatment fails study, CEO leaves ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Sinks on pausing patient enrollment in trial ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 5%

BUZZ-Rises on priority review for gene disorder drug ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Novartis deal with Medicines Co positive for Alnylam ** Enochian Biosciences Inc ENOB.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Up on deal for exclusive rights to hepatitis B treatment ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-General Electric names new CFO, shares climb ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Soars on priority review of fibrosis drug, rival CymaBay's clinical setback ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises after BofA-ML upgrades to 'buy'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.75%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.18%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.20%

