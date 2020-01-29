BioTech

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-General Electric, Apple, Starbucks, L Brands, Lee Enterprises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday, boosted by shares of Apple, Boeing and General Electric following their results, while investors assessed the economic damage of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

At 13:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.38% at 28,831.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.27% at 3,285.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.29% at 9,296.35. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 12.7% ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 10% ** Avery Dennison Corp <AVY.N>, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, down 9.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 7.4% ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.O>, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lee Enterprises Inc <LEE.N>, up 85.7% ** Annovis Bio Inc <ANVS.N>, up 58.2% ** Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc <RRTS.N>, up 42.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Intelsat S.A. <I.N>, down 26% ** Unifi Inc <UFI.N>, down 24.1% ** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARMP.N>, down 20.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 22.7% ** ATIF Holdings Ltd <ATIF.O>, up 18.9% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 17.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Martin Midstream Partners L.P. <MMLP.O>, down 24.1% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, down 21.7% ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp <CMTL.O>, down 20% ** Stryker Corp SYK.N : down 1.2%

BUZZ-Stryker: Up on strong 2020 forecast, Q4 profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Stryker set for continued top-tier growth in 2020 and beyond ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Street View: EBay pushing for customer growth amid stiff competition ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Apple opens at record high after upbeat forecast and PT hikes

** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Xilinx outlook hurt by 5G rollout delay, lingering Huawei ban ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Starbucks: Warns of hit from coronavirus outbreak ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Q4 caps 'a near perfect storm of headwinds' for 3M ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 forecast disappoints on weak demand ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Up as Raymond James sees solid Q4, upgrades to 'strong buy' ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-GE shares rise as Q4 profit tops expectations ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: up 22.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on all-stock merger deal with Histogen ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 22.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after positive NASH drug data ** Avinger Inc AVGR.O: down 25.1%

BUZZ-Slips on discounted stock offering ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Set to open at over 5-month high on bankruptcy progress update ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on report CEO in talks to step down, exploring sale of VS ** L Brands Inc LB.N : up 12.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on report CEO in talks to step down, exploring sale of VS ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ- Dow Inc: Rises on Q4 results beat ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-A volatile year ahead for Biogen - Jefferies ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Dynatrace set to open at record high on upbeat Q3, promising FY ** AT&T Inc: T.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Slips as revenue misses estimates, hurt by weakness in DirectTV ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls on worse-than-expected Q4 medical costs ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat swings to gain as KFC to expand plant-based "fried chicken" test ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration to test coronavirus treatment ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-BofA downplays Tesla investor hype, raises price objective ** Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc MTSI.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Surges as multiple brokerages raise PT after stellar Q1 ** Extreme Networks EXTR.O: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Tumbles on dour current-quarter forecast ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly profit beat ** Lee Enterprises Inc LEE.N: up 85.7%

BUZZ-Agrees to buy Berkshire Hathaway's publications; shares double ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises as weak results, 737 MAX costs "priced in" ** Martin Midstream Lp MMLP.O: down 24.1%

BUZZ-Slumps after rev drop, annual distribution reset ** Spring Bank SBPH.O: down 23.6%

BUZZ-Plummets on ending development of Hepatitis drug ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 same-store sales miss ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Chesapeake: Shares rise as debt load lightens ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Falls after profit slump, deal to buy Prime Distribution Services ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Slips ahead of capital raise to fund acquisitions ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Match Group drops 2% after CEO steps down ** Silicon Laboratories Inc SLAB.O: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Silicon Labs biggest SOX loser amid disappointing chipmaker reports

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.31%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.08%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.57%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.42%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.27%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.54%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.53%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.23%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

