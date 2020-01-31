BioTech

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Navistar, United States Steel, U.S. airlines

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

Wall Street's main averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday as mixed corporate earnings added to worries over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth.

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday as mixed corporate earnings added to worries over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. .N

At 01:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.86% at 28,322.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.68% at 3,228.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.36% at 9,172.253. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amazon.Com <AMZN.O>, up 8.6% ** Colgate-Palmolive Co <CL.N>, up 5.8% ** Charter Communications Inc <CHTR.O>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc <BR.N>, down 9.2% ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp <EW.N>, down 7.6% ** Celanese Corp <CE.N>, down 7.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, up 52% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 32.4% ** Adient Plc <ADNT.N>, up 32.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, down 38.5% ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc <WWE.N>, down 22.3% ** Beazer Homes USA Inc <BZH.N>, down 20.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** 1life Healthcare Inc <ONEM.O>, up 47.8% ** BOQI International Medical Inc <BIMI.O>, up 39.1% ** Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc <ARQT.O>, up 31.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** USA Truck Inc <USAK.O>, down 21.9% ** Identiv Inc <INVE.O>, down 20.4% ** Arcbest Corp <ARCB.O>, down 13.9% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Street view: Amazon's aggressive push on faster delivery, AWS paying off ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 52.0%

BUZZ-Surges on premium offer from Volkswagen unit for remaining stake ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ-World Wrestling Entertainment tumbles 24% after co-presidents abruptly exit ** Visa Inc V.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Value-added services to likely offset future weakness in Visa ** Raytheon Co RTN.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Raytheon set for healthy standalone business in 2020 ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Vertex Pharma's cystic fibrosis drug knocks it out of the park ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Arvind Krishna to replace CEO Ginni Rommetty, shares rise ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: down 36.4%

BUZZ-Drops on $6.5 mln stock and warrant deal ** Edward Lifesciences Corp EW.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Street view: Room for growth in Edwards Lifesciences' 2020 forecast ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 performance ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Caterpillar falls on dismal FY20 forecast ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Eli Lilly well positioned to boost growth with strong pipeline ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees cancer drug expansion as positive, raises PT ** Adient Plc ADNT.N: up 32.3%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on stake sale, Q1 beat ** Indentiv Inc INVE.O: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 outlook disappoints ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX.O: up 30.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on stock offering at ~20% premium ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 48.7%

BUZZ-Surges on program to develop coronavirus vaccine candidate ** PolyOne Corportation POL.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Slips on equity raise to fund Clariant unit buy ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 profit misses on weak refining, chemical margins

** Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH.N: down 20.2%

BUZZ-Slips as Wedbush downgrades on disappointing Q2 forecast ** LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Deckers Outdoor DECK.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Eyes all-time opening high on five PT hikes ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls as co swings to Q4 loss on $10.4 bln charge ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls as maintenance activities weigh on profit ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Sips as 737 MAX grounding to hurt co's sales growth in 2020 ** Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up as expert panel backs EU approval of cholesterol therapy ** Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results in 'seasonally slow' Q1 ** Stein Mart Inc SMRT.O: up 34.6%

BUZZ-Soars on $43 mln take-private deal ** Costco Wholesale COST.O: down 1.4% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 2.1% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 2.2% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 2.4% ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: down 2.2% ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 3.5% ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 5.5% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 4.2% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 4.0% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: down 2.2% ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: down 3.1% ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: down 3.3% ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 1.3% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 4.6% ** G-III Apparel GIII.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Retailers drop after Amazon quarterly beat ** Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc BR.N: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Drops as Q2 profit falls short ** Nephros Inc NEPH.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** USA Truck Inc USAK.O: down 21.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger-than-expected loss ** Identiv Inc INVE.O: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Plunges as forecast disappoints ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls after report of shedding Fox apps ahead of Super Bowl ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: down 21.8%

BUZZ-Hits record low on reverse stock split ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 52.0%

BUZZ-Set for best day ever on Traton buyout offer ** Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc ACBI.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q4 results ** Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-That's a wrap: Reynolds rises after $1-bln-plus IPO raise ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat 2020 sales forecast ** Delta Airlines Inc DAL.N: down 2.4% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.5% ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: down 3.6% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.8% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 2.2% ** Hawaiian Holding Inc HA.O: down 0.8% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall after top carriers cancel all flights to China ** Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up as quarterly results top expectations ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Slides after Muddy Waters cites report alleging fraud ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Rises after Amgen indicates interest in boosting kidney disease franchise ** Hilltop Holdings Inc HTH.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Outlook disappoints, shares fall ** Electronic Arts Inc EA.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Analysts remain upbeat despite tepid forecast ** Berry Global Group BERY.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly sales miss estimates

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.07%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.50%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.92%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.90%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com ; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular