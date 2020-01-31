U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Navistar, United States Steel, U.S. airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday as mixed corporate earnings added to worries over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. .N

At 01:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.86% at 28,322.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.68% at 3,228.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.36% at 9,172.253. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amazon.Com <AMZN.O>, up 8.6% ** Colgate-Palmolive Co <CL.N>, up 5.8% ** Charter Communications Inc <CHTR.O>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc <BR.N>, down 9.2% ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp <EW.N>, down 7.6% ** Celanese Corp <CE.N>, down 7.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, up 52% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 32.4% ** Adient Plc <ADNT.N>, up 32.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, down 38.5% ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc <WWE.N>, down 22.3% ** Beazer Homes USA Inc <BZH.N>, down 20.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** 1life Healthcare Inc <ONEM.O>, up 47.8% ** BOQI International Medical Inc <BIMI.O>, up 39.1% ** Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc <ARQT.O>, up 31.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** USA Truck Inc <USAK.O>, down 21.9% ** Identiv Inc <INVE.O>, down 20.4% ** Arcbest Corp <ARCB.O>, down 13.9% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Street view: Amazon's aggressive push on faster delivery, AWS paying off ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 52.0%

BUZZ-Surges on premium offer from Volkswagen unit for remaining stake ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ-World Wrestling Entertainment tumbles 24% after co-presidents abruptly exit ** Visa Inc V.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Value-added services to likely offset future weakness in Visa ** Raytheon Co RTN.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Raytheon set for healthy standalone business in 2020 ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Vertex Pharma's cystic fibrosis drug knocks it out of the park ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Arvind Krishna to replace CEO Ginni Rommetty, shares rise ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: down 36.4%

BUZZ-Drops on $6.5 mln stock and warrant deal ** Edward Lifesciences Corp EW.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Street view: Room for growth in Edwards Lifesciences' 2020 forecast ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 performance ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Caterpillar falls on dismal FY20 forecast ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Eli Lilly well positioned to boost growth with strong pipeline ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees cancer drug expansion as positive, raises PT ** Adient Plc ADNT.N: up 32.3%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on stake sale, Q1 beat ** Indentiv Inc INVE.O: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 outlook disappoints ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX.O: up 30.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on stock offering at ~20% premium ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 48.7%

BUZZ-Surges on program to develop coronavirus vaccine candidate ** PolyOne Corportation POL.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Slips on equity raise to fund Clariant unit buy ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 profit misses on weak refining, chemical margins

** Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH.N: down 20.2%

BUZZ-Slips as Wedbush downgrades on disappointing Q2 forecast ** LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Deckers Outdoor DECK.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Eyes all-time opening high on five PT hikes ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls as co swings to Q4 loss on $10.4 bln charge ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls as maintenance activities weigh on profit ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Sips as 737 MAX grounding to hurt co's sales growth in 2020 ** Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up as expert panel backs EU approval of cholesterol therapy ** Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results in 'seasonally slow' Q1 ** Stein Mart Inc SMRT.O: up 34.6%

BUZZ-Soars on $43 mln take-private deal ** Costco Wholesale COST.O: down 1.4% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 2.1% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 2.2% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 2.4% ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: down 2.2% ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 3.5% ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 5.5% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 4.2% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 4.0% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: down 2.2% ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: down 3.1% ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: down 3.3% ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 1.3% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 4.6% ** G-III Apparel GIII.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Retailers drop after Amazon quarterly beat ** Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc BR.N: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Drops as Q2 profit falls short ** Nephros Inc NEPH.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** USA Truck Inc USAK.O: down 21.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger-than-expected loss ** Identiv Inc INVE.O: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Plunges as forecast disappoints ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls after report of shedding Fox apps ahead of Super Bowl ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: down 21.8%

BUZZ-Hits record low on reverse stock split ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 52.0%

BUZZ-Set for best day ever on Traton buyout offer ** Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc ACBI.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q4 results ** Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-That's a wrap: Reynolds rises after $1-bln-plus IPO raise ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat 2020 sales forecast ** Delta Airlines Inc DAL.N: down 2.4% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.5% ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: down 3.6% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.8% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 2.2% ** Hawaiian Holding Inc HA.O: down 0.8% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall after top carriers cancel all flights to China ** Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up as quarterly results top expectations ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Slides after Muddy Waters cites report alleging fraud ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Rises after Amgen indicates interest in boosting kidney disease franchise ** Hilltop Holdings Inc HTH.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Outlook disappoints, shares fall ** Electronic Arts Inc EA.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Analysts remain upbeat despite tepid forecast ** Berry Global Group BERY.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly sales miss estimates

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.07%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.50%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.92%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.90%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com ; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.