U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Lower On Disappointing Earnings News

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks have shown another notable move to the downside during trading on Friday. The major averages continue to give back ground after ending Wednesday's trading at their best closing levels in well over a month.

Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but stuck firmly in the red. The Dow is down 401.17 points or 1.7 percent at 23,944.55, the Nasdaq is down 176.42 points or 2 percent at 8,713.13 and the S&P 500 is down 54.31 points or 1.9 percent at 2,858.12.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflects a negative reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), with the online retail giant plunging by 6.2 percent.

The steep drop by shares of Amazon comes after the company reported weaker than expected first quarter earnings.

Shares of Honeywell (HON) have also come under pressure after the conglomerate reported first quarter earnings that beat estimates but weaker than expected sales.

On the other hand, shares of Apple (AAPL) have turned higher over the course of the morning after showing an initial move to the downside.

Apple reported better than expected quarterly results but declined to provide guidance amid uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity continued to contract in the month of April.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index slumped to 41.5 in April from 49.1 in March, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity.

The manufacturing index showed a notable decrease compared to the previous month but still came in above economist estimates for a reading of 36.9.

With the decline, the purchasing managers index dropped to its lowest level since hitting 39.9 in April of 2009.

Meanwhile, a separate report released by the Commerce Department showed an unexpected increase in construction spending in the month of March.

The Commerce Department said construction spending climbed by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $1.361 trillion in March after tumbling by 2.5 percent to a revised $1.348 trillion in February.

The increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected construction spending to plunge by 3.5 percent compared to the 1.3 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Energy stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances in morning trading, as the price of crude oil has pulled back near the unchanged line after moving sharply higher earlier in the day.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 5.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 5.4 percent.

Substantial weakness has also emerged among housing stocks, as reflected by the 4.7 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Computer hardware, semiconductor and banking stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, moving sharply lower along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, Japanese and Australian stocks moved sharply lower on Friday, although most major markets in the Asia-Pacific region were closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index plummeted by 5 percent.

U.K. stocks have also shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, while the other European markets are closed on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is currently down by 2.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower after ending the previous session little changed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2 basis points at 0.642 percent.

