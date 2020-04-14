U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Tuesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the strong upward move, the major averages have risen to their best intraday levels in over a month.

The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session in recent trading but remain firmly positive. The Dow is up 522.91 points or 2.2 percent at 23,913.68, the Nasdaq is up 258.47 points or 3.2 percent at 8,450.89 and the S&P 500 is up 69.69 points or 2.5 percent at 2,831.32.

The rally on Wall Street comes as traders continue to express optimism about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve.

In a press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the pandemic and indicated he is working on plans to re-open the country.

Other officials, such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have also recently expressed cautious optimism.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession.

In dollar terms, Chinese exports decreased 6.6 percent on a yearly basis in March, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed. This was much slower than the expected decrease of 14 percent.

Traders are also digesting the latest corporate results as earnings season gets underway, with healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) moving sharply higher after reporting first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raising its quarterly dividend.

On the other hand, JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) have come under pressure after both financial giants reported weaker than expected first quarter earnings.

Significant strength has emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3.9 percent spike by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Semiconductor stocks are benefiting from Chinese government data showing iPhone sales in China rebounded dramatically in March to about 2.5 million.

Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.6 percent to its best intraday level in well over three years.

The rally by gold stocks comes as the price of the precious metal has reached a new seven-year high, with gold for June delivery jumping $23.40 to $1,784.80 an ounce.

Retail, networking, and software stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, moving sharply higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 3.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.6 percent.

Most European stocks have also moved to the upside on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 1.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the uptrend and fallen by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the lackluster performance seen over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 0.743 percent.

