U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Lower Amid Focus On Debt Ceiling Bill

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside after ending Tuesday's trading on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Dow is down 270.64 points or 0.8 percent at 32,772.14, the Nasdaq is down 68.64 points or 0.5 percent at 12,948.79 and the S&P 500 is down 30.15 points or 0.7 percent at 4,175.37.

The weakness on Wall Street comes as traders keep a close eye on developments regarding the bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a potentially disastrous default.

The debt ceiling bill narrowly advanced out of the House Rules Committee on Tuesday and is expected to be voted on in the House later this evening.

Traders may be taking a "buy the rumor, sell the news" approach after optimism about a potential agreement contributed to a rally on Wall Street late last week.

Stocks saw further downside following the release of a Labor Department showing an unexpected increase in U.S. job openings in the month of April.

The report said job openings rose to 10.1 million in April from a revised 9.7 million in March, while economists had expected job openings to decrease to 9.4 million.

"While there are some concerns over the veracity of the JOLTS survey due to historically low response rates, the upshot remains that labor market strength remains robust," said Matthew Martin, U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

Continued strength in the labor market may raise concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of Friday's closely watched monthly jobs report.

Sector News

Banking stocks are seeing substantial weakness on the day, resulting in a 3.4 percent nosedive by the KBW Bank Index.

Considerable weakness is also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

The sell-off by oil service stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, with crud e for July delivery edging down $0.02 to $69.44 a barrel.

Computer hardware, oil producer and steel stocks are also seeing significant weakness, while gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the downtrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 1.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are down by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the significant rally seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.6 basis points at 3.654 percent.

