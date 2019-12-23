U.S. Stocks Move Modestly Higher Amid Light Trading

(RTTNews) - Extending a recent upward trend, stocks have moved modestly higher in morning trading on Monday. With the uptick on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have once again reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are off their best levels but holding on to gains. The Dow is up 102.86 points or 0.4 percent at 28,557.95, the Nasdaq is up 14.41 points or 0.2 percent at 8,939.37 and the S&P 500 is up 3.70 points or 0.1 percent at 3,224.92.

The modest strength on Wall Street comes on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

China said tentative import tax rates will be implemented for 859 types of products beginning January 1 in order to optimize the trade structure and promote high-quality economic development.

The tentative import tax rates, which were imposed on 706 types of products last year, are lower than the most-favored-nation tariffs.

The move by Beijing comes following the recent news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal.

Trading activity has remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

The markets have not shown much reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, as the data comes from before the news on the trade front.

The report said durable goods orders plunged by 2.0 percent in November after edging up by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in October.

The sharp decline came as a surprise to economists, who had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.5 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a nosedive in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders came in unchanged in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to tick up by 0.2 percent.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said new home sales jumped by 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 719,000 after plunging by 2.7 percent to a revised rate of 710,000 in October.

Economists had expected new home sales to inch up by 0.1 percent to 734,000 from the 733,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.1 percent.

The strength in the gold sector comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery climbing $5.90 to $1,486.80 an ounce.

Notable strength has also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. Oil service stocks are moving higher despite a drop by the price of crude oil.

Computer hardware and natural gas stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, although most of the other major sectors are showing only modest moves.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed slightly higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher after ending last Friday's trading slightly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by a basis point at 1.907 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.