U.S. Stocks Move Modestly Higher After Seeing Early Weakness

(RTTNews) - After seeing modest weakness early in the session, stocks have turned higher over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages have climbed off their worst levels of the day and into positive territory.

Currently, the major averages are posting slim gains. The Nasdaq is up 43.98 points or 0.3 percent at 13,255.79, the S&P 500 is up 12.06 points or 0.3 percent at 4,332.12 and the Dow is up 7.50 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 33,971.34.

The early weakness on Wall Street came amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates following last week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected but forecast another rate hike before the end of the year as well as keeping rates at elevated levels for longer than previously anticipated.

CME Group's Fed Watch Tool is currently indicating a 78.9 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in late October/early November and just a 21.1 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.

Meanwhile, the Fed Watch Tool is indicating a 61.0 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its December meeting and a 34.2 percent chance the central bank will raise rates by a quarter point.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the open, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data leading to light trading activity.

Traders subsequently took the opportunity to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the steep drop seen last week.

The turnarounds by the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 came after they fell to their lowest intraday levels in well over three months.

Sector News

Energy stocks have moved significantly higher over the course of the session, regaining ground following the weakness seen last week.

Reflecting the strength in the sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 1.8 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 1.0 percent.

The strength among energy stocks comes despite a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, as crude for November delivery is edging down $0.12 to $89.91 a barrel.

Strength has also emerged among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Meanwhile, gold stocks continue to see considerable weakness on the day, resulting in a 1.3 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

The weakness in the gold sector comes amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery slipping $9.40 to $1,936.20 an ounce.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dove by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.0 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back sharply following the rebound seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 8.3 basis points at 4.521 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.