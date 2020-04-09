U.S. Stocks Move Higher As Fed Support Overshadows Troubling Data

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen over the course of the previous session, stocks have seen further upside in morning trading on Thursday. The advance on the day has lifted the major averages to their best intraday levels in nearly a month.

In recent trading, the Nasdaq briefly turned negative but has since rejoined the Dow and the S&P 500 firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 400.47 points or 1.7 percent at 23,834.04, the Nasdaq is up 49.26 points or 0.6 percent at 8,140.16 and the S&P 500 is up 48.80 points or 1.8 percent at 2,798.78.

The continued strength on Wall Street comes as the Federal Reserve detailed additional actions to support the economy, overshadowing a report from the Labor Department showing another jump in first-time claims for unemployment benefits.

The Labor Department said 6.606 million people filed for unemployment last week, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 6.867 million but well above economist estimates for 5.250 million new claims.

The spike in initial jobless claims in the latest week brings the total since the coronavirus-induced shutdown to 16.780 million.

However, any negative sentiment generated by the data was offset by the Fed announcing additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said the funding will assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Stocks are up because the damage to the economy - evident in claims - is beyond comprehension, while the response of the Fed is easier to understand," said Chris Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial.

He added, "At some point, traders will have to come to terms with not just the Fed response but what they are responding to."

Traders also largely shrugged off preliminary data from the University of Michigan showing a record-breaking decline in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of April.

The report said the consumer sentiment index plummeted to 71.0 in April after plunging to 89.1 in March. Economists had expected the index to tumble to 75.0.

Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin noted the 30-point drop seen over the past two months was 50 percent larger than the prior record.

Oil service stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances, as the price of crude oil is skyrocketing after a report from Reuters said Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a deal on a deep output cut. Crude for May delivery is soaring $2.48 to $27.57 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the oil service sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has spiked by 9.6 percent to its best intraday level in nearly a month.

A sharp increase by the price of gold is also contributing to substantial strength among gold stocks. With gold for June delivery surging up $45.30 to $1,729.70, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is jumping by 7.6 percent.

Banking, housing, commercial real estate and utilities stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday, although Japanese stocks bucked the uptrend and closed marginally lower. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index spiked by 3.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 2.6 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 2.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have seen considerable volatility over the course of the morning and are currently nearly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 0.759 percent.

