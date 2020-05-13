U.S. Stocks Move Back To The Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen late in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 111 points.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the late-day pullback on Tuesday, with technology stocks poised to lead the rebound.

Tech giants like Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) are all moving notably higher in pre-market trading.

Despite the steep drop in the previous session, the tech-heavy Nasdaq remains positive for 2020 amid signs such big-name tech companies have held up well in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trading may be impacted by reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak about "current economic conditions" in a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 9 am ET.

Many analysts expect Powell to discuss the Fed's reluctance to impose negative interest rates, which President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the central bank to enact.

"As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the 'GIFT'. Big numbers!" Trump said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. producer prices plunged by much more than expected in the month of April.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand tumbled by 1.3 percent in April after edging down by 0.2 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to drop by 0.5 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices fell by a much more modest 0.3 percent in April after inching up by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices were expected to be unchanged.

Stocks turned in a lackluster performance for much of the trading session on Tuesday before coming under pressure late in the day. The major averages pulled back sharply after spending the bulk of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow slumped 457.21 points or 1.9 percent to 23,764.78, the Nasdaq plunged 189.79 points or 2.1 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 500 tumbled 60.20 points or 2.1 percent to 2,870.12.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are down by 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.02 to $25.80 a barrel after jumping $1.64 to $25.78 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,720, up $13.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,706.80. On Tuesday, gold climbed $8.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.88 yen compared to the 107.14 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0875 compared to yesterday's $1.0848.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.