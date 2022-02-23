U.S. Stocks Move Back To The Downside After Early Rebound

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Wednesday but have come under pressure over the course of the morning. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory.

The major averages have seen further downside in recent trading, falling to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 108.38 points or 0.3 percent at 33,488.23, the Nasdaq is down 59.19 points or 0.4 percent at 13,322.33 and the S&P 500 is down 14.88 points or 0.4 percent at 4,289.88.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting following the sell-off seen over the three previous sessions.

The Dow ended Tuesday's trading at an eight month closing low, while the S&P 500 finished the day at its lowest closing level in well over four months.

The S&P 500 was also down more than 10 percent from its record closing high in early January, which is described as "correction territory."

Buying interest has waned over the course of the morning, however, as traders continue to express concerns about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The subsequent downturn by the markets may have partly reflected a report from CNN indicating the White House plans to allow the toughest sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to move forward.

An official told CNN the sanction of Nord Stream 2's parent company, which the Biden administration previously blocked using a national security waiver, is "effectively a death knell to the project."

Airline stocks have moved sharply lower after an initial move to the upside, resulting in a 1.6 percent decrease by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Notable weakness has also emerged among housing stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent drop by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

On the other hand, gold stocks have shown a strong upward move, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.2 percent. The strength in the sector comes amid a modest increase by the price of gold.

An increase by the price of the natural gas is also contributing to considerable strength among natural gas stocks, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index climbing by 1.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing continued weakness after ending the previous session modestly lower. As a result the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.8 basis points at 1.976 percent.

