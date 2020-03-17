U.S. Stocks Mostly Positive Amid Volatile Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher at the start of trading on Tuesday, stocks have fluctuated widely over the course of the morning. The major averages have been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, having difficulty sustaining any significant moves.

Currently, the major averages are all firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 193.40 points or 1 percent at 20,381.92, the Nasdaq is up 175.66 points or 2.5 percent at 7,080.25 and the S&P 500 is up 65.42 points or 2.7 percent at 2,451.55.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen in the previous session.

The Dow saw its biggest percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 on Monday, as traders shrugged off the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates in an effort to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, such as airlines.

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Buying interest remained somewhat subdued, however, as traders continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the likelihood of a global recession.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected decrease in retail sales in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.5 percent in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January.

The pullback came as a surprise to economists, who had expected retail sales to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a 0.9 percent decrease in auto sales, retail sales still slid by 0.4 percent in February after rising by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in January. Ex-auto sales had been expected to tick up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Federal Reserve showed industrial production rebounded by more than anticipated in the month of February.

The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.6 percent in February after falling by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in January.

Economists had expected industrial production to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The National Association of Home Builders also released a report showing homebuilder confidence has deteriorated by slightly more than anticipated in the month of March.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 72 in March after edging down to 74 in February. Economists had expected the index to dip to 73.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz noted more than half of the builder responses were collected prior to March 4, so the recent stock market declines and the rising economic impact of the coronavirus will be reflected more in next month's report.

Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 10 percent. The index continues to rebound after hitting its lowest intraday level in over a year in early trading on Monday.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery jumping $24.70 to $1,511.20 an ounce.

Significant strength is also visible among utilities stocks, as reflected by the 7.5 percent spike by the Dow Jones Utility Average. With the surge, the average is bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over a year.

Pharmaceutical, natural gas, software and retail stocks are also seeing considerable strength, while housing and oil service stocks have shown notable moves to the downside.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground following the significant rebound seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5.3 basis points at 0.781 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.