U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday following the rally seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures have shown wild swings in recent trading and are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets.

The markets may experience choppy trading as traders weigh the latest data on new claims for unemployment benefits against additional actions by the Federal Reserve to support the economy.

A report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits decreased in the week ended April 4th but still came in well above economist estimates.

The report said 6.606 million people filed for unemployment last week, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 6.867 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 5.250 million from the 6.648 million originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Fed took additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said the funding will assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

In other economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease in producer prices in the month of March amid another steep drop in energy prices.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand dipped by 0.2 percent in March after sliding by 0.6 percent in February. Economists had expected prices to drop by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said core producer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.2 percent in March after slipping by 0.3 percent in February. Core prices were expected to show no change.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is due to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of April. The consumer sentiment index is expected to tumble to 75.0 in April after plunging to 89.1 in March.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also scheduled to provide an economic update in an online-only discussion sponsored by the Brookings Institution.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday after fluctuating early in the session. With the rally on the day, the major averages ended the session at their best closing levels in nearly a month.

The major averages saw further upside in late-day trading, ending the day near their highs of the session. The Dow soared 779.71 points or 3.4 percent to 23,433.57, the Nasdaq surged up 203.64 points or 2.6 percent to 8,090.90 and the S&P 500 spiked 90.57 points or 3.4 percent to 2,749.98.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday, although Japanese stocks bucked the uptrend and closed marginally lower. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index spiked by 3.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging up $1.30 to $26.39 a barrel after jumping $1.46 to $25.09 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.60 to $1,684.30 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are soaring $34.90 to $1,719.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.86 yen compared to the 108.83 it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0887 compared to yesterday's $1.0858.

