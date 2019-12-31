U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by just 1 point.

Traders seem reluctant to make any significant moves on the final trading day of 2019, content to hang on to the strong gains seen for the year.

The New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday is also likely to keep some traders away from their desks, contributing to another lackluster session.

The markets have recently benefited from news the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, with the deal expected to be signed early in the new year.

The major averages have continually crept up to new record highs, although buying has been somewhat subdued as traders wait to see the details of the deal.

Significant tariffs will also remain in place even after the deal is signed, leading to some uncertainty about the actual impact of the agreement.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of December. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 128.2 in December after falling to 125.5 in November.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Monday, giving back some ground after trending higher over that past several sessions. The Dow and the S&P 500 pulled back off the record closing highs set last Friday.

The major averages finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 183.12 points or 0.6 percent to 28,462.14, the Nasdaq dropped 60.62 points or 0.7 percent to 8,945.99 and the S&P 500 slid 18.73 points or 0.6 percent to 3,221.29.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Tuesday, with several markets closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index tumbled by 1.8 percent.

European stocks also moved to the downside during an abbreviated trading session. The French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while the German markets were closed on the day.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.60 to $61.08 after edging down $0.04 to $61.68 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.50 to $1,518.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $4.50 to $1,523.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.52 yen compared to the 108.88 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1238 compared to yesterday's $1.1199.

