U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After climbing to new record highs in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by just 17 points.

Traders may be reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

With a phase one U.S.-China trade deal nearing the finishing line and the Federal Reserve likely on hold for the foreseeable future, investors will need to find new sources of inspiration.

Economic data may subsequently attract increased attention, with a report released by the Commerce Department this morning showing a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in the month of November.

The report said housing starts surged up by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.365 million in November from a revised October estimate of 1.323 million.

Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 2.4 percent to a rate of 1.345 million from the 1.314 million originally reported for the previous month.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also climbed by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.482 million in November from a rate of 1.461 million in October.

The continued increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected building permits to slump by 3.5 percent to a rate of 1.410 million.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of November. Industrial production is expected to climb by 0.8 percent in November after slumping by 0.8 percent in October.

Reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales, and personal income and spending may also attract attention in the coming days.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Monday, adding to the gains posted last week. With the continued upward move, the major averages all ended the session at new record closing highs.

The Dow underperformed its counterparts but still closed up 100.51 points or 0.4 percent at 28,235.89. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 79.35 points or 0.9 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.65 points or 0.7 percent to 3,191.45.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are giving back some ground following recent strength. While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.30 to $60.51 after inching up $0.14 to $60.21 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after edging down $0.70 to $1,480.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $1.20 to $1,481.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.60 yen compared to the 109.55 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1150 compared to yesterday's $1.1144.

