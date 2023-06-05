U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction Following Recent Surge

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen to close out the previous week, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by less than a tenth of a percent.

Traders may look to take a break to assess the outlook for the markets following the strong upward move seen last Thursday and Friday.

The rally came amid the passage of legislation raising the U.S. debt ceiling and the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report.

With the surge, the Nasdaq reached its best closing level in well over a year, while the S&P 500 set a new nine-month closing high.

Trading activity may remain somewhat subdued throughout the week as traders look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to pause its recent series of interest rate hikes.

Key inflation reports are also likely to be in the spotlight next week, as the data could impact whether the Fed resumes its rate hikes next month.

Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of May.

The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 51.5 in May from 51.9 in April, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of April. Factory orders are expected to rise by 0.5 percent in April after climbing by 0.9 percent in March.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, adding to the strong gains posted in Thursday's session. With the continued upward move, the Nasdaq reached its best closing level in well over a year, while the S&P 500 set a new nine-month closing high.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but still posted strong gains. The Dow spiked 701.19 points or 2.1 percent to 33,762.76, the Nasdaq jumped 139.78 points or 1.1 percent to 13,240.77 and the S&P 500 surged 61.35 points or 1.5 percent to 4,282.37.

For the holiday-shortened week, the S&P 500 shot up by 1.8 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 both jumped by 2.0 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.82 to $73.56 a barrel after jumping $1.64 to $71.74 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $25.90 to $1,969.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $13.40 to $1,956.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 140.21 yen versus the 139.92 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0677 compared to last Friday's $1.0708.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.