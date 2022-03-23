U.S. Stocks May See Initial Weakness Following Recent Strength

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Wednesday, giving back ground following the rally seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine may weigh on the markets along with a spike in the price of crude oil.

In the first day as the front-month contract, crude for May delivery is surging $3.54 to $112.81 a barrel after falling $0.70 to $109.27 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday.

The jump in the price of crude oil comes after a report from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 18th versus expectations for a slight increase.

Traders may also look to cash in on some of the recent strength in the markets, as stocks have moved notably higher in five out of the last six sessions.

The recovery rally has helped lift the major averages well off their recent lows, although traders may be wary of continuing to buy stocks amid worries about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, inflation and higher interest rates.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of February. New home sales are expected to increase by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 810,000.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen to start the week. The major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher.

The major averages gave back some ground after reaching new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow advanced 254.47 points or 0.7 percent to 34,807.46, the Nasdaq spiked 270.36 points or 2 percent to 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 50.43 points or 1.1 percent to 4,511.61.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the session. The French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 120.68 yen compared to the 120.80 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0986 compared to yesterday's $1.1029.

