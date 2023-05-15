U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength On Optimism About Debt Ceiling Deal

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's trading modestly lower, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.2 percent.

Optimism about an eventual agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling may generate early buying interest following comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Yellen said the administration and congressional Republicans are making progress in their negotiations over federal spending and raising the debt limit.

"I'm hopeful. I think the negotiations are very active. I'm told they have found some areas of agreement," Yellen said in an interview following a meeting of G-7 finance ministers in Japan on Saturday.

Overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of some key economic data in the coming days.

Traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on retail sales, industrial production and housing starts, looking for additional clues about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Remarks by Federal Reserve officials are also likely to attract attention this week, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to participate in a Perspectives on Monetary Policy panel before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference on Friday.

The New York Fed released a report this morning showing a substantial downturn in regional manufacturing activity in the month of May.

The report said the general business conditions index plunged to a negative 31.8 in May from a positive 10.8 in April, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to drop to a negative 2.5.

Following the downturn seen in morning trading on Friday, stocks showed a notable recovery attempt in the latter part of the session. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day but still closed in the red.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 43.76 points or 0.4 percent to 12,284.74 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.54 points or 0.2 percent to 4,124.08, while the Dow edged down just 8.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,300.62.

While the Dow ended the day just below the unchanged line, the blue chip index still closed lower for the fifth consecutive session.

For the week, the Dow slumped by 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 fell by 0.3 percent, but the Nasdaq climbed by 0.4 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.53 to $70.57 a barrel after sliding $0.83 to $70.04 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after edging down $0.70 to $2,019.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.30 to $2,020.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 135.70 yen versus the 135.70 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0877 compared to last Friday's $1.0849.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.