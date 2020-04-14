U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength Amid Easing Coronavirus Worries

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mixed, stocks are likely to move mostly higher in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 360 points.

Early buying interest is likely to be generated by continued optimism about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve.

In a press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the pandemic and indicated he is working on plans to re-open the country.

Other officials, such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have also recently expressed cautious optimism.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession.

In dollar terms, Chinese exports decreased 6.6 percent on a yearly basis in March, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed. This was much slower than the expected decrease of 14 percent.

Traders are also digesting the latest corporate results as earnings season gets underway, with JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) both moving higher in pre-market trading despite reporting weaker than expected first quarter earnings.

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raising its quarterly dividend.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a steep drop in import prices in the month of March, while export prices also fell sharply.

The Labor Department said import prices plunged by 2.3 percent in March after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in February.

Economists had expected import prices to tumble by 1.7 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The report said export prices also plummeted by 1.6 percent in March following a 1.1 percent slump in February. Export prices had been expected to show a 1.9 percent nosedive.

Stocks showed a notable move to the downside in early trading on Monday but regained ground as the day progressed. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching positive territory.

While the Nasdaq climbed 38.85 points or 0.5 percent to 8,192.42, the Dow slumped 328.60 points or 1.4 percent to 23,390.77 and the S&P 500 slid 28.19 points or 1 percent to 2,761.63.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 3.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 1.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.82 to $21.59 a barrel after slipping $0.35 to $22.41 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $8.60 to $1,761.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $8.40 to $1,769.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.35 yen compared to the 107.77 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0969 compared to yesterday's $1.0914.

