U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - After seeing intense volatility over the two previous sessions, stocks are likely to show a strong move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a notably higher open for the markets.

Technology stocks may help lead an early rally on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq 100 futures surging by 2.5 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended Tuesday's trading at an eight-month closing low.

The upward momentum for the tech sector comes amid a significant pre-market advance by shares of software giant Microsoft (MSFT).

Microsoft is jumping by 5.2 percent in pre-market trading after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Fellow Dow component Boeing (BA) is also seeing pre-market strength after the aerospace giant reported a steep fourth quarter loss due to a charge related to its sidelined 787 program but generated positive cash flow for the first time since early 2019.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but its accompanying statement could signal plans to raise rates as early as its next meeting in March.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 91.6 percent chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter point in March.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of December. New home sales are expected to jump 2.2 percent to an annual rate of 760,000.

Stocks experienced another session of intense volatility on Tuesday, with the major averages showing wild swings following the substantial turnaround seen over the course of Monday's session.

The Dow fell more than 800 points in early trading before rebounding into positive territory but ended the day down 66.77 points or 0.2 percent at 34,297.73.

The S&P 500 also briefly peeked above the unchanged before once again coming under pressure going into the close, slumping 53.68 points or 1.2 percent to 4,356.54.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fluctuated but largely remained firmly negative, plunging 315.83 points or 2.3 percent to 13,539.30.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved sharply higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are up by 2.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.17 to $86.77 a barrel after surging $2.29 to $85.60 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,847.60, down $4.90 compared to the previous session's close of $1,852.50. On Tuesday, gold climbed $10.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 114.27 yen compared to the 113.88 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1274 compared to yesterday's $1.1301.

