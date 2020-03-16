U.S. Stocks May See Initial Sell-Off After Fed Slashes Rates

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen going into the close of trading last Friday, stocks are likely to give back ground in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 1,041 points.

Traders may look to cash in on the previous session's gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves may only serve to exacerbate concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

On Sunday, the Fed took the unusual step of slashing interest rates by 100 basis points just days ahead of its scheduled monetary policy meeting this week.

The Fed lowered the target range for the federal funds rate to zero to 0.25 percent from 1 to 1.25 percent, noting the coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the U.S.

The central bank said it expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

In addition to cutting rates, the Fed also announced a new quantitative easing program, revealing plans to increase its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by at least $700 billion.

"The Fed's decision to slash interest rates to near-zero won't stop the economy falling into a recession, but the package of liquidity-boosting measures will help prevent credit markets seizing up, reducing the risks a deeper downturn," said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

He added, "We expect the Fed to do whatever it takes to keep markets functioning smoothly, and to announce further QE & forward guidance to support demand should the crisis worsen significantly."

The drastic moves by the Fed, which come ahead of the two-day monetary policy meeting set to begin on Tuesday, have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

In a sign of the economic impact of the outbreak, the New York Fed released a report this morning showing New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in the month of March.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to a negative 21.5 in March from a positive 12.9 in February, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.

Economists had expected the general business conditions index to show a much more modest decrease and remain positive at 4.0.

The steeper than expected represented the largest point decrease on record and dragged the index down to its lowest level since 2009.

A day after the worst drop by the Dow in over thirty years, stocks showed a substantial move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages fluctuated over the course of the session before experiencing a late-day rally.

The major averages spiked going into the close of trading, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow soared 1,985.00 points or 9.4 percent to 23,185.62, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 673.00 points or 9.3 percent to 7,874.80 and the S&P 500 surged up 230.38 points or 9.3 percent to 2,711.02.

Despite the rebound on the day, the major averages moved sharply lower for the week. The Dow plummeted by 10.4 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 plunged by 8.2 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stocks markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tanked by 3.4 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has plummeted by 11.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 10.0 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 7.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.73 to $29 a barrel after rising $0.23 to $31.73 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,465.70, down $51 from the previous session's close of $1,516.70. On Friday, gold plunged $73.60.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.27 yen compared to the 107.62 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1167 compared to last Friday's $1.1107.

