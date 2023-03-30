U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, extending the rally seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.

The markets may benefit from the continued easing of concerns about turmoil in the banking sector, with a lack of major negative developments leading to confidence the situation has stabilized.

Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to tomorrow's report on personal income and spending.

The report includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve and could have an impact on the outlook for interest rates.

With the Fed signaling last week that it expects just one more interest rate increase this year, traders will look to the data for clues about the timing of the final rate hike.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 49.8 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting in early May and a 50.2 percent chance of a 25 basis point increase.

On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 198,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 191,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 196,000.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. economy grew by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The report said real gross domestic product shot up by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 2.7 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimated growth reflected downward revisions to exports and consumer spending.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the weakness seen in Tuesday's session. The major averages all moved higher on the day, with the Nasdaq leading the advance.

The major averages reached new highs for the session going into the close of trading. The Nasdaq surged 210.16 points or 1.8 percent to 11,926.24, the S&P 500 shot up 56.54 points or 1.4 percent to 4,027.81 and the Dow jumped 323.35 points or 1.0 percent to 32,717.60.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and fell by 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent, while South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.0 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.69 to $73.66 a barrel after slipping $0.23 to $72.97 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $5.90 to $1,984.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $4.60 to $1,989.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.78 yen versus the 132.86 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0903 compared to yesterday's $1.0844.

