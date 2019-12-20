U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After climbing to new record highs in the previous session, stocks may continue to benefit from recent upward momentum in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 38 points.

Upward still seems to be the path of least resistance for stocks following last week's news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal.

Traders continue to wait to hear the details of the agreement, but the news of the deal has still helped eliminate some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Signs the U.S. economy continued to perform well despite the trade war has also generated some optimism growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

A report released by the Commerce Department this morning showed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the estimate released last month and in line with economist expectations.

The unrevised GDP growth in the third quarter reflects a modest acceleration from the 2.0 percent increase seen in the second quarter.

Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of November.

Economists expected personal income to increase by 0.3 percent, while personal spending is expected to climb by 0.4 percent.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of December. The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised at 99.2.

The markets may also benefit from window dressing, as some traders look to make their last moves of the year ahead of the holidays.

Stocks moved modestly higher during trading on Thursday following the lackluster performance seen on Wednesday. With the upward move, the major averages once again ended the session at new record closing highs.

The major averages finished the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 137.68 points or 0.5 percent to 28,376.96, the Nasdaq advanced 59.48 points or 0.7 percent to 8,887.22 and the S&P 500 rose 14.23 points or 0.5 percent to 3,205.37.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both climbing by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.20 to $60.98 a barrel after rising $0.33 to $61.18 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $5.70 to $1,484.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are dipping $1.20 to $1,482.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.33 yen versus the 109.37 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1088 compared to yesterday's $1.1122.

