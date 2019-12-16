U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, extending the advance seen last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 69 points.

The markets may benefit from positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week.

The trade deal will eliminate a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details about the agreement.

Additionally, the agreement does not completely end the U.S.-China trade war as some tariffs will remain in place as negotiators begin phase two talks.

A notable drop by Boeing (BA) may limit the upside for the Dow amid reports the aerospace giant may further cut or suspend production of the troubled 737 Max airplane.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report showing New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in the month of December.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index inched up to 3.5 in December from 2.9 in November, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to rise to 4.0.

The report said indexes assessing the six-month outlook suggested that optimism about future conditions improved for a second consecutive month.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of December. The housing market index is expected to come in unchanged after edging down to 70 in November.

After ending Thursday's trading notably higher, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 17.56 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 8,734.88, the Dow inched up 3.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 28,135.38 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,168.80.

For the week, the Nasdaq advanced by 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 climbed by 0.7 percent and the Dow rose by 0.4 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has spiked by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.08 to $60.15 a barrel after climbing $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,483.10, up $1.90 from the previous session's close of $1,481.20. On Friday, gold advanced $8.90.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.41 yen compared to the 109.38 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1147 compared to last Friday's $1.1121.

