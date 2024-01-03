U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Interest Rate Uncertainty Resurfaces

(RTTNews) - After starting the new year on a downbeat note, stocks may see continued weakness in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

Concerns investors have become too optimistic about the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts may weigh on the markets ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting later in the day.

Treasury yields are seeing further upside ahead of the release of the minutes amid worries Fed officials will signal a more cautious approach to future rate decisions.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note is moving higher for the fourth consecutive session after falling to its lowest levels in over five months a week ago.

Ahead of the release of the minutes Richmond Federal Reserve Tom Barkin said the U.S. economy heading for a soft landing is "increasingly conceivable but in no way inevitable."

"The airport is on the horizon. But landing a plane isn't easy, especially when the outlook is foggy, and headwinds and tailwinds can affect your course," Barkin said in prepared remarks to the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce: Launch 2024. "It's easy to oversteer and do too much or understeer and do too little."

Barkin also noted the U.S. economy continues to defy expectations, suggesting consumer spending is unlikely to pull back as long as equity values are high and the labor market remains tight.

"Longer-term rates have dropped recently, which could stimulate demand in interest-sensitive sectors like housing," Barkin said. "While you might think this would be a first-class problem, strong demand isn't the solution to above-target inflation. That's why the potential for additional rate hikes remains on the table."

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 47.1 in December from 46.7 in November, but a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction.

The Labor Department is also due to release its report on job openings in the month of November. Job openings are expected to rise to 8.85 million in November from 8.73 million in October.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the pullback seen in the final trading session of 2023. The Nasdaq showed a particularly steep drop, reflecting notable weakness among tech stocks.

The Nasdaq plunged 245.41 points or 1.6 percent to 14,765.94, continuing to give back ground after ending last Wednesday's trading at its best closing level in almost two years. The S&P 500 also slid 27.00 points or 0.6 percent to 4,742.83.

Meanwhile, the narrower Dow recovered from initial weakness and bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing up 25.50 points or 0.1 percent at 37,715.04.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday, with the Japanese markets still closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.9 percent, while South Korea's Kospi plunged by 2.3 percent.

The major European markets have also move to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has tumbled by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.45 to $70.83 a barrel after tumbling $1.27 to $70.38 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,049.90, down $23.50 compared to the previous session's close of $2,073.40. On Tuesday, gold inched up $1.60.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 142.86 yen compared to the 141.99 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0925 compared to yesterday's $1.0942.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.