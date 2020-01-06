U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

(RTTNews) - Following the notable pullback seen last Friday, stocks may see some further downside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 180 points.

Rising geopolitical tensions may continue to weigh on the markets after contributing to the pullback off record highs seen in the previous session.

Washington and Tehran continue to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

With Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowing "severe revenge" against the U.S., President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate against any attacks on Americans or American assets.

Trump said the U.S. has targeted 52 Iranian sites to strike if Tehran launches an attack, with the number representing the 52 American hostages held during the Iran hostage crisis.

Meanwhile, Trump also threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Iraq after its parliament passed a resolution calling on U.S. forces to leave the country.

"If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever," Trump told reporters on Sunday. "It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."

Nonetheless, overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued as traders continue to settle back in following the recent holidays.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also keep traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Stocks saw notable weakness during trading on Friday, giving back some ground following the rally seen over the course of the previous session. With the drop, the major averages pulled back off Thursday's record closing highs.

The major averages regained some ground after gapping open sharply lower but remained firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 233.92 points or 0.8 percent to 28,634.88, the Nasdaq slumped 71.42 points or 0.8 percent to 9,020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.7 percent to 3,234.85.

Meanwhile, the major averages showed little change for the week, which spanned two separate years. While the Nasdaq crept up by 0.2 percent, the Dow edged down by less than a tenth of a percent and the S&P 500 dipped by 0.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has tumbled by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.9 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.72 to $63.77 a barrel after surging up $1.87 to $63.05 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,575.20, up $22.80 from the previous session's close of $1,552.40. On Friday, gold spiked $24.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.08 yen compared to the 108.09 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1198 compared to last Friday's $1.1161.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.