U.S. Stocks May Open Roughly Flat Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks may continue to experience choppy trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by just 5 points.

Traders may stick to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another quarter point, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

The central bank is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

With the Fed decision looming, the futures did not show much reaction to the release of some upbeat U.S. economic data.

The Commerce Department recently released a report showing U.S. economic growth slowed much less than expected in the third quarter.

The report said real gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent the third quarter after climbing by 2.0 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP growth to slow to 1.7 percent.

Payroll processor ADP released a separate report showing U.S. private sector employment increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 125,000 jobs in October compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 120,000 jobs.

However, the report also showed private sector job growth in September was downwardly revised to 93,000 from the previously reported addition of 135,000 jobs.

"Job growth has throttled way back over the past year," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. "If hiring weakens any further, unemployment will begin to rise."

Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement.

The major averages eventually ended the day in negative territory, with the S&P 500 pulling back off Monday's record closing high.

The S&P 500 edged down 2.53 points or 0.1 percent to 3,036.89, the Dow dipped 19.26 points or 0.1 percent to 27,071.46 and the Nasdaq slid 49.13 points or 0.6 percent to 8,276.85.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in another mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are dipping $0.23 to $55.31 a barrel after slipping $0.27 to $55.54 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,493.10, up $2.40 compared to the previous session's close of $1,490.70. On Tuesday, gold fell $5.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.91 yen compared to the 108.89 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1106 compared to yesterday's $1.1112.

