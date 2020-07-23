U.S. Stocks May Open Roughly Flat After Jobless Claims Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by just 10 points.

The stock futures gave back ground after the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased for the first time in sixteen weeks.

The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 1.416 million in the week ended July 18th, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.307 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged at the 1.300 million originally reported for the previous month.

Jobless claims increased for the first time since late March but remain well below the record high of 6.867 million set in the week ended March 28th.

Meanwhile, trading may also be impacted by reaction to news that Senate Republicans and White House negotiators have reached a "fundamental agreement" on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The news may add to recent optimism about additional stimulus, although lawmakers still need to hash out the differences between the GOP proposal and the $3.4 trillion bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of June. The leading economic index is expected to jump by 2.5 percent.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Wednesday but managed to end the session mostly higher. With the upward move, the Dow reached its best closing level in over a month and the S&P 500 rose to a new five-month closing high.

The major averages moved to the upside going into the close, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new highs for the session. The Dow advanced 165.44 points or 0.6 percent to 27,005.84, the Nasdaq rose 25.76 points or 0.2 percent to 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.72 points or 0.6 percent to 3,276.02.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.18 to $41.72 a barrel after edging down $0.02 to $41.90 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $21.20 to $1,865.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.80 to $1,875.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.16 yen versus the 107.18 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1554 compared to yesterday's $1.1550.

