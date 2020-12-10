U.S. Stocks May Open Lower Amid Uncertainty About Stimulus

(RTTNews) - After turning lower over the course of the previous session, stocks may see some further downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 36 points.

Lingering uncertainty about a new fiscal stimulus bill may weigh on Wall Street as traders keep an eye on the latest developments in Washington.

The House has passed a one-week funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, although lawmakers remain at a stalemate over a coronavirus relief bill.

The impasse partly reflects a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over including aid for state and local governments.

Negative sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a Labor Department showing a significant increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 5th.

The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 853,000, an increase of 137,000 from the previous week's revised level of 716,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 725,000 from the 712,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the much bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 873,000 in the week ended September 19th.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in November after coming in unchanged in October. The uptick in consumer prices matched economist estimates.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still edged up by 0.2 percent in November after showing no change in the previous month. Economists had expected core prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The major U.S. stock averages retreated after setting new record intraday highs on Wednesday and ended the session notably lower due to a sell-off in technology shares.

Investors were tracking the developments on the fiscal stimulus front, and the updates on the coronavirus vaccine front. Profit taking after recent gains also contributed to the market's fall.

The Dow ended with a loss of 105.07 points or 0.4 percent at 30,068.81, after hitting a high of 30,319.70.

The S&P 500, which spurted to 3,712.39, ended the day at 3,672.82, losing 29.43 points or 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq slumped 243.82 points or 1.9 percent to settle at 12,338.95, way off a record high of 12,607.14 touched in early trading.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.73 to $46.25 a barrel after edging down $0.08 to $45.52 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $36.40 to $1,838.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $8.20 to $1,846.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.34 yen versus the 104.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2129 compared to yesterday's $1.2081.

