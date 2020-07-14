U.S. Stocks May Open Higher On Upbeat JPMorgan Earnings

(RTTNews) - Following the sharp pullback seen in afternoon trading on Monday, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 70 points.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to upbeat earnings news from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), with the financial giant moving notably higher in pre-market trading.

JPMorgan reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines, benefiting from a spike in trading revenue.

Citigroup (C) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting second quarter earnings that fell sharply year-over-year but still exceeded analyst estimates. Revenues also came in above expectations.

On the other hand, shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) are likely to come under pressure after the banking giant reported a wider than expected second quarter loss and slashed its dividend.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) may also move to the downside after reporting a second quarter loss that was wider than analysts had expected.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices increased by slightly more than expected in June amid a substantial rebound in gasoline prices.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in June after edging down by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5 percent.

Excluding higher prices for food and energy, the core consumer price index ticked up by 0.2 percent in June after slipping by 0.1 percent in May. Core prices were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside in morning trading on Monday but pulled back sharply over the course of the afternoon. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly steep drop after reaching a new record intraday high.

After jumping by as much as 2 percent, the Nasdaq plunged 226.60 points or 2.1 percent to 10,390.84. The S&P 500 also slumped 29.82 points or 0.9 percent to 3,155.22, while the Dow inched up 10.50 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,085.80.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.54 to $39.56 a barrel after falling $0.45 to $40.10 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $12.20 to $1,814.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are declining $5.70 to $1,808.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.35 yen compared to the 107.29 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1364 compared to yesterday's $1.344.

